INTERVIEW: Celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with vegan wings

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The term “vegan wings” seems like an oxymoron, but not to 4 New Vegans Catering. Owner Jamilah Rouse said her inspiration to create the wings was the desire for vegans to have options similar to those of meat eaters. She showed off their vegan wings made of oyster mushrooms and also discussed what other replacements vegans might use to simulate wings, including cauliflower.

