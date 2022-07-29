INTERVIEW: Taco Mac celebrates National Chicken Wing Day

What’s a place named Taco Mac doing selling chicken wings anyway?
What’s a place named Taco Mac doing selling chicken wings anyway?
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When the original Taco Mac opened, the owners had two options: invest in equipment to build the store, or change the sign on the former taco stand they’d just bought. They chose the former, leading to the head-scratching scenario of a chicken wing restaurant with Taco in the name. 43 years and 27 locations later, it’s safe to say it’s worked out.

The locally-based chain is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with two deals. First, wings are 50 percent off in-store today only. In addition, Taco Mac is introducing three new sauces: black cherry sriracha, buffalo dill and peach bourbon barbeque. Those sauces will only be available for a limited time.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The GOP Senate hopeful was joined by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and others in the...
GOP heavyweight Newt Gingrich joins Herschel Walker in law enforcement endorsement
insert
COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students on Saturday in Fulton County
Back-to-school COVID clinics
COVID vaccine clinics for students
The decision by the Federal Reserve to help raise interest rates was to help tame high...
Alpharetta ranked No. 82 on priciest rental cities in U.S., study finds