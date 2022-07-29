INTERVIEW: Taco Mac celebrates National Chicken Wing Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When the original Taco Mac opened, the owners had two options: invest in equipment to build the store, or change the sign on the former taco stand they’d just bought. They chose the former, leading to the head-scratching scenario of a chicken wing restaurant with Taco in the name. 43 years and 27 locations later, it’s safe to say it’s worked out.

The locally-based chain is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with two deals. First, wings are 50 percent off in-store today only. In addition, Taco Mac is introducing three new sauces: black cherry sriracha, buffalo dill and peach bourbon barbeque. Those sauces will only be available for a limited time.

