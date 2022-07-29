Kemp assails national economy while touting Georgia record

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at The Neighborhood Lot on Friday, July 29, 2022, in McDonough,...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at The Neighborhood Lot on Friday, July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. (AP Photo/Megan Varner )(Megan Varner | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is taking aim at what he calls the “Biden recession” and spreading blame to Democrat Stacey Abrams while at the same time arguing his own state’s economy is good.

Kemp said in a Friday speech in suburban Atlanta that his policies would be better for voter pocketbooks than Abrams.

His Democratic rival says Kemp’s policies have only been good for the rich and that Kemp’s distinction between the national and Georgia economy is “mathematically and economically impossible.”

The economy is also central to Georgia’s Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mystic Swamp Fest will be held at Underground Atlanta Aug. 13 and 14.
Music festival and skateboarding tournament coming to Underground Atlanta
Clarkson police investigating daycare child abuse
Two face child abuse charges after alleged incident at Clarkston daycare
Homeschool Day with return to the Atlanta History Center Aug. 18
Atlanta History Center announces August event lineup
Source: Pixabay
School starting dates for schools in metro Atlanta and North Georgia