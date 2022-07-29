Marietta Square to host community scavenger hunt Aug. 20

The Center for Family Resources will host a scavenger hunt fundraiser Aug. 20 in Marietta Square.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Center for Family Resources will host a community scavenger hunt fundraiser at Marietta Square Aug. 20. The Center to fund its mission of reducing homelessness and poverty in Cobb County.

The event begins at 10 a.m. with a light continental breakfast. Competitors will then have two hours to complete the hunt, followed by an after-party at The Third Door. Prizes will be awarded for the fastest finish, best costume and more.

Interested parties can play alone or with up to five people. Individual entries cost $25, while a group of five costs $100. Those with a little more to spend can donate up to $2,500. Tickets are available here.

