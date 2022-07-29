Monkeypox vaccine clinic opens in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As monkeypox cases continue to be reported across the country, the demand for the vaccine is outweighing supply. In DeKalb County, health officials are holding a vaccine clinic for certain members of the public.

The DeKalb County Board of Health said appointments for the first clinic at the North Dekalb Health Center on Clarimont Road filled up in minutes.

Officials are hoping to make more appointments available in the future to ensure the monkeypox vaccine is available to those who need protection from the virus. Right now, appointments are being limited to men who have sexual relationships with other men because health experts say those individuals are most at risk.

“We beg and plead for everyone’s patience,” said Eric Nickins of the DeKalb Board of Health. “Not everyone needs the monkeypox vaccine right now. So as soon as we are able to provide more vaccines to the public, we will certainly do that.”

