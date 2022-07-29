Music festival and skateboarding tournament coming to Underground Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new music festival and skateboarding competition will be at Underground Atlanta Aug. 13 and 14. Mystic Swamp Fest will feature 20 bands from multiple genres across two stages. The festival will be headlined by Atlanta natives CHEW, Athens-based rapper Linqua Franca and Austin-based punk band Urban Heat.

The festival will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Saturday will be the preliminary heats and Sunday will be the finals. The winner will receive products from local skate shop Stratosphere Skateboards and Chicago shop Sapient Skateboards in addition to a cash prize.

The competition has a $10 buy-in and competitors get $5 off the buy-in with proof of purchase. One-day passes are $20 and a two-day pass is $30. Tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.