Music festival and skateboarding tournament coming to Underground Atlanta

Mystic Swamp Fest comes to Atlanta Aug. 13 and 14
Mystic Swamp Fest will be held at Underground Atlanta Aug. 13 and 14.
Mystic Swamp Fest will be held at Underground Atlanta Aug. 13 and 14.(Mystic Swamp Fest)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new music festival and skateboarding competition will be at Underground Atlanta Aug. 13 and 14. Mystic Swamp Fest will feature 20 bands from multiple genres across two stages. The festival will be headlined by Atlanta natives CHEW, Athens-based rapper Linqua Franca and Austin-based punk band Urban Heat.

The festival will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Saturday will be the preliminary heats and Sunday will be the finals. The winner will receive products from local skate shop Stratosphere Skateboards and Chicago shop Sapient Skateboards in addition to a cash prize.

The competition has a $10 buy-in and competitors get $5 off the buy-in with proof of purchase. One-day passes are $20 and a two-day pass is $30. Tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Several people injured by vehicle at Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In in Dalton
Surprise Squad - Tucker
Unexpecting metro Atlanta teachers surprised just days before new school year
The Center for Family Resources will host a scavenger hunt fundraiser Aug. 20 in Marietta Square.
Marietta Square to host community scavenger hunt Aug. 20
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at The Neighborhood Lot on Friday, July 29, 2022, in McDonough,...
Kemp assails national economy while touting Georgia record