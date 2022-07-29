Out And About in the ATL | July 29-31, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We made it to Friday and it’s time to get out and about in metro Atlanta. Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered!

FRIDAY

It’s Alumni Weekend at Truist Park this weekend. The Atlanta Braves take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Highlights include alumni parade, roll call, a pregame concert by Jackson Dean, Friday night fireworks, a softball home run derby, Hall of Fame induction ceremony, kids-only gate giveaway, and Hank Aaron Invitational Showcase Game.

The Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruizin is being held this weekend at the Dalton Convention Center. There will be a variety of cars on display including classics, muscle cars, street rods, hot rods, exotics, restored and modified trucks. There will also be a variety of vendors.

Flip Circus is bringing its national tour to Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville. This is a sister show to Circus Vazquez, currently playing in Atlanta.

Reformation Brewery in Woodstock is hosting “Welcome to Hawkins.” Dance the night away at Hawkins Middle Snow Ball of ‘84. Bring your flashlights and wear your best 80′s attire. There will be new beers to try, syringe jello shots and a visit from Vecna.

WELCOME TO HAWKINS (WELCOME TO HAWKINS)

City of Lawrenceville will present the 1997 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s movie “Cinderella” on the Lawrenceville Lawn. Food trucks will be onsite with convenient treats for sale.

The 2022 City Green Live series in Sandy Springs will feature performances by The Smithereens and Marshall Crenshaw. There will also be fireworks.

The Late Night Losers, a rock & roll four-piece band from Gainesville, Florida, is performing in the Atlanta Room at Smith’s Olde Bar on Piedmont Avenue.

SATURDAY

“Wild Kratts: Creature Power,” an interactive exhibit based on the popular PBS Kids series, is now open at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. The exhibit focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9.

Historic Oakland Cemetery hosts “History, Mystery and Mayhem,” a 75-minute guided tour. Hear the stories that defy explanation from mysterious murders to tragic events that have passed into local legend.

Red Top Brewhouse in Acworth is celebrating its 2nd anniversary.

The Atlanta United Pub Crawl is happening on the Atlanta BeltLine. Tickets include up to 5 complimentary (alcoholic) drinks. Each bar will feature music, giveaways and one-day-only food and drink specials. The pub crawl will end with an official Atlanta United watch party as the 5-Stripes take on Chicago Fire.

ATLANTA UNITED PUB CRAWL (ATLANTA UNITED PUB CRAWL)

Best End Brewing Co. on White Street SW is hosting an Art Market and Night Luau. There will be a tiki bar, night market, live DJ, drink specials, food, photobooth and more.

Kendrick Lamar is bringing The Big Steppers Tour to State Farm Arena. Special guests Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

Luke Combs is bringing his stadium tour to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Special guests Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade.

LUKE COMBS ATL (LUKE COMBS)

The 77Zeros are performing at Gate City Brewing Company in Roswell.

SUNDAY

Underground Atlanta in downtown Atlanta is hosting Free Parking Hangout featuring live performances, handmade goods, art, games and more.

The Maha Indian Festival is happening on Riverside Road in Roswell. There will be food, music, a bouncy castle, face painting and market stalls.

Comedian Chris Rock is bringing his Ego Death World Tour to the Fox Theatre. Tickets are still available for Sunday.

CHRIS ROCK (CHRIS ROCK)

if you would like to submit an item for Out and About in the ATL, send a press release with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.