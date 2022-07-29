Sen. Ossoff laces up for annual Congressional Baseball Game

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Republicans swept Democrats 10-0 in the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity Thursday night. Despite the Democrats’ loss, there were no hard feelings on the field at Nationals Park.

“It’s a great tradition,” said Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who played for the Democrats.

All of the ticket revenue for Thursday’s game is going to local charities, like the Boys and Girls clubs of Washington and the Washington Literacy Center. So far, the game has raised over $1 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clayton County Officer Demika Lloyd
Clayton County officer critically injured responding to mental health call
Miguel Fernandez Alvarez
Man accused of stealing over $11K worth of gas in Las Vegas
State Farm Arena is a venue that could be used for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Democratic officials tour Atlanta as a site for 2024 national convention
The Hattiesburg Zoo announced a new baby boy has joined its family of sloths.
Zoo celebrates birth of baby sloth; mom, son to make public debut together
Renters protest evictions
Decatur renters hold rally, say they’re being wrongfully evicted