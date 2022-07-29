Several people injured by vehicle at Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In in Dalton

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several people were injured on Friday during the Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In at the Dalton Convention Center.

According to the City of Dalton, 7 people were injured and 4 of those people were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Preliminary information indicates that a driver of a vehicle that was being driven to the front of the auction area lost control and the vehicle crashed into people who were sitting or standing in the area.

Emergency personnel, including police, fire and EMS, who were stationed at the convention center were able to reach the injured people quickly.

Three people were transported to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton and one person was taken to Erlanger in Chattanooga. That person reportedly has serious injuries.

The Dalton Police Department is investigating the incident. The convention center is closed for the rest of the day. The car show is scheduled to reopen tomorrow. The parade for tonight has been canceled but the downtown concert will still take place.

Dalton is approximately 2 hours north of Atlanta.

