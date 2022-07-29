Several people injured by vehicle at Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In in Dalton

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday night.(Source: MGN)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several people were injured on Friday during the Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In at the Dalton Convention Center.

According to the City of Dalton, 7 people were injured and 4 of those people were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Preliminary information indicates that a driver of a vehicle that was being driven to the front of the auction area lost control and the vehicle crashed into people who were sitting or standing in the area.

Emergency personnel, including police, fire and EMS, who were stationed at the convention center were able to reach the injured people quickly.

Three people were transported to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton and one person was taken to Erlanger in Chattanooga. That person reportedly has serious injuries.

The Dalton Police Department is investigating the incident. The convention center is closed for the rest of the day. The car show is scheduled to reopen tomorrow. The parade for tonight has been canceled but the downtown concert will still take place.

Dalton is approximately 2 hours north of Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Surprise Squad - Tucker
Unexpecting metro Atlanta teachers surprised just days before new school year
The Center for Family Resources will host a scavenger hunt fundraiser Aug. 20 in Marietta Square.
Marietta Square to host community scavenger hunt Aug. 20
Mystic Swamp Fest will be held at Underground Atlanta Aug. 13 and 14.
Music festival and skateboarding tournament coming to Underground Atlanta
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at The Neighborhood Lot on Friday, July 29, 2022, in McDonough,...
Kemp assails national economy while touting Georgia record