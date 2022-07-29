Unexpecting metro Atlanta teachers surprised just days before new school year

TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) - Teachers take care of our children every day, and CBS46 decided it was time to take care of the teachers with a special surprise.

The CBS46 Surprise Squad made their way to Tucker to give a little helping hand to local teachers preparing to head back to school.

“I’m doing first grade at Columbia Elementary School,” said Benita Wynn, a first-year teacher.

School is about to start back up, and teachers are quickly getting themselves prepared for the year ahead.

“We are moving into a brand new building this year, so we are starting from scratch,” said Lin Kerr. “I teach high school family and consumer sciences; it used to be called home economics.”

Another teacher CBS46 spoke to had just made the transition from a substitute.

“I’ve been a substitute for years, but I just finished my master’s and I got my certification, and it’s the first time having my own classroom,” said Julie Sargent, a fourth-grade teacher at McGill Elementary. “Yay! I’m a little excited about it.”

Looming over all educators are mounting costs, with supplies becoming more expensive this year. That is where the CBS46 Surprise Squad came in.

Some teachers shopping in the store that day were shocked when the CBS46 Surprise Squad stepped in to purchase all of their school supplies.

“To be a part of giving back, in a year of inflation to take something off their plate, this is the coolest day,” said Katie Gaston with sponsor Dunkin.

If you know someone who is making a difference, we’d love to hear from you. Send us an email at surprisesquad@cbs46.com so we can show them some much-deserved appreciation.

