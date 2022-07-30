Atlanta Public Schools give out free supplies, connect parents with resources at Back-To-School Bash

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Public School students and teachers head back to the classroom on Monday and the district wants to make sure kids and their parents are ready for anything this fall through a Back-To-School Bash.

“She can’t stop talking about it,” said Cody Bowen, whose daughter is heading into kindergarten.

“I am most excited about our scholars coming back in full force, without the worry of will we go virtual or will we go face to face. We are excited about this normalcy,” said APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring.

The transition can be daunting for students nervous about their curriculum.

“Hard stuff,” said Riley Ramsey, who’s going into 4th grade.

And the first day of school can be hard for parents saying goodbye for the first time.

“I’m going to be a little bit emotional but I’m going to hold it together. My baby is going to be gone,” said Bowen.

That’s why Atlanta Public Schools holds the Back-to-School Bash: to make sure parents and students feel prepared for Monday.

“It’s a great day for the kids to really get back into the excitement of school,” said Nicole Doyle, a mother.

Hundreds of families came to the Georgia World Congress Center to get free backpacks and school supplies, learn about what the school year holds, and see what other opportunities are out their for students.

“Get her involved and being a part of a big picture,” said Bowen.

“It’s a really great way for parents to take into account their children’s’ experienced learning. You have the opportunity to take a look at extracurricular activities, and many of the programs actually have funding at the top of the school year to participate.,” said Doyle.

It’s also a way for district staff to connect with parents

“When families feel comfortable enough to be present, when partners are a part of that process, we just expand that circle of support. It’s a broader wrap around and a student feels that,” said Dr. Herring.

The event went form 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

