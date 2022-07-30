Carrollton man charged with murder after shooting, killing teen

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Carrollton Police Department has shared with CBS46 News that 47-year-old Richard Sigman has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for killing a teenager.

Police said on July 30, just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to Tanner Medical Center after a teen they identified as 18-year-old Anna Jones showed up with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the incident happened off Adamson Square in the courthouse parking deck.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates that Sigman and another man got into a verbal argument at Leopoldo’s Pizza at 102 Adamson Square.

Police said the man notified security that Sigman threatened to shoot him.

When security approached Sigman, they saw he had a weapon, and told him to leave.

The investigation then indicates Sigman walked into the parking deck and began shooting into a parked vehicle striking the victim.

According to police, friends of Jones immediately drove her to the hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.

