Flooding from heavy rain closes a portion of I-75 south in Cumberland

Flooding from heavy rain closes I-75 south
Flooding from heavy rain closes I-75 south(Georgia 511)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Ga. (CBS46) - Several travel lanes on I-75 south in Cobb County have been closed due to heavy flooding due to stormy weather in the area.

Crews responded to the area of I-75 near the Windy Hill Road overpass.

Georgia 511 has advised motorists to seek alternate routes because there is no timetable on when the main travel lanes will re-open.

Our CBS46 meteorologist Cutter Martin says scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to bubble up through early evening across North Georgia and the metro Atlanta area.

Make sure to keep your rain and lightning alerts turned on and stay tuned to your CBS46 mobile news and weather apps.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Storm brings down tree in DeKalb County
Trees down, flooding and power outages reported due to storm in metro Atlanta
Storm brings down tree in DeKalb County
Wildlife management tracking Black bear spotted in Gainsville
Wildlife management tracking Black bear spotted in Gainsville
University of West Georgia professor fired, charged with murdering teen
Man shot by police outside Canton restaurant, deputies say