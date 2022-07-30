Flooding from heavy rain closes a portion of I-75 south in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ga. (CBS46) - Several travel lanes on I-75 south in Cobb County have been closed due to heavy flooding due to stormy weather in the area.

Crews responded to the area of I-75 near the Windy Hill Road overpass.

Georgia 511 has advised motorists to seek alternate routes because there is no timetable on when the main travel lanes will re-open.

Our CBS46 meteorologist Cutter Martin says scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to bubble up through early evening across North Georgia and the metro Atlanta area.

This is a developing story.

