Man shot by police outside Canton restaurant, deputies say

CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday afternoon that it was working a shooting involving a deputy.

Police said when officers responded to a domestic dispute call on Meadowbrook Lane in Woodstock at 11 a.m. they found a man who had an active temporary protective order.

According to police the man who is not being named fired rounds at the lock on the front door of a home.

Police said the man’s wife and daughter were inside the home at the time but were not injured.

After the man was unable to get inside the home he then left, police said.

When deputies put a lookout for the man a Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy located him parked at the Red Lobster near Riverstone Parkway in Canton.

According to police, as the deputy approached the man, he reached for a gun and the deputy fired at him.

The man was taken to Northside Cherokee Hospital with serious injuries.

CBS46 News has learned the deputy involved was not injured.

No word on the condition of the person who was shot.

