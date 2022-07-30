Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker.

According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot began growing on April 19 until Friday’s drawing, Mega Millions generated $33,678,000 for the Georgia Lottery-funded HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs.

Lottery players from several metro Atlanta gas stations and convenience stores have won $9,416,000 in prizes in the 30 drawings that made up this jackpot run.

Lottery officials confirmed to CBS46 News that two $1 million winners, three $20,000 winners, eight $10,000 winners, along with more than 553,000 other prizes ranging from $2 to $1,000 were produced in Georgia.

The two $1 million tickets, which matched the first five winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, were purchased at:

Food Lion #2143, 5157 Columbia Road, Grovetown

Speedy #0007, 15 Upchurch Road, McDonough

The three $20,000 tickets, which matched the first four of five winning numbers plus the Mega Ball and increased from $10,000 to $20,000 with the 2X Megaplier, were purchased at:

Pilot Travel Center #67, 968 Cassville-White Road, Cartersville

Publix Super Market #0033, 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta

Kroger #482 Fuel Center, 4317 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker

The eight $10,000 tickets, which matched the first four of five winning numbers plus the Mega Ball, were purchased at:

Quick Stop, 8615 Ball Ground Highway, Ball Ground

Sunoco Food Mart, 3311 Jodeco Road, Jonesboro

Exxon Food Mart, 3545 Panola Road, Lithonia

Copper Pantry, 33 Blue Ridge Drive, McCaysville

Publix Super Market #1154, 12800 Highway 144 E, Richmond Hill

Yorkville Market, 6454 Highway 101 N, Rockmart

Texaco Food Mart, 4513 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

Exxon Food Mart, 2094 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee

The $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot ($1.28 billion advertised) had a final cash value of $780.5 million. After 30 drawings, the exciting jackpot run ended as the second-highest Mega Millions jackpot and third largest jackpot prize in U.S. history.

Lottery officials said the winning numbers from the July 29 Mega Millions drawing were: 13-36-45-57-67 and the Mega Ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.

According to officials, Mega Millions winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

Since its first year of inception, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $25.3 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program.

