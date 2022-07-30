Trees down, flooding and power outages reported due to storm in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Strong storms around the metro Atlanta area has caused headaches for many residents, motorists and businesses.

Heavy flooding reported closed down the main travel lanes I-75 south in Cumberland near the Windy Hill Road overpass.

A storm in the metro Atlanta area also knocked a tree down in Brookhaven on Saturday afternoon.

One viewer told CBS46 News that a portion of Hillcrest Drive in McDonough lost power.

Our CBS46 meteorologist Cutter Martin says scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to bubble up through early evening across North Georgia and the metro Atlanta area.

