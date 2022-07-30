Firefighter, civilian injured in Decatur house fire, officials say
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County officials confirmed to CBS46 News that a firefighter and a civilian were injured in a house fire in Decatur on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to 1421 Ruth Place after reports of a fire.
The extent of the injuries the two people suffered is unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for more updates.
