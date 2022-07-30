Firefighter, civilian injured in Decatur house fire, officials say

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County officials confirmed to CBS46 News that a firefighter and a civilian were injured in a house fire in Decatur on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to 1421 Ruth Place after reports of a fire.

The extent of the injuries the two people suffered is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for more updates.

