Wildlife management tracking Black bear spotted in Gainsville(Gainsville Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Several black bear sightings in and around downtown Gainsville have been reported on Saturday, Gainsville Police Department officials confirmed.

Officials say they’ve been made aware of the black bear sightings and there is no need to call 9-1-1.

Officials warn to exercise caution and do not approach or attempt to feed the bear. Remember to avoid leaving food or trash lying around your property.

A black bear was recently spotted walking through Alpharetta.

