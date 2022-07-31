Back-to-school events in metro Atlanta offer hundreds of families relief amid rising inflation costs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students across the metro Atlanta area are now stocked up on school supplies for Monday’s first day of classes.

Several groups and organizations are holding events in the coming weeks that in some cases offer free school supplies to help give you a lift as you get your student prepared to go back to school.

On Saturday, families in Fulton County went from booth to booth inside Banneker High School making their selection of school supplies and school leaders were on hand to help parents with any last-minute questions.

There were also free physical and mental health screenings, and some immunizations required by Georgia law.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank also handed out free food Saturday morning.

Parents at the event told CBS46 News with historic inflation, that helpful events like this are really appreciated.

Fulton County students will head back to school Monday, August 8th.

Back-to-school giveaways were held all over Dekalb County.

DeKalb County Government partnered with the DeKalb County School District and local faith leaders to give out 5,000 bookbags filled with school supplies, fresh produce, chicken, and lunch box snacks.

Dekalb County holds a food giveaway every month.

The county uses the American rescue plan funds to buy fresh food.

“We are pleased to partner with the DeKalb County School District and our faith community to help parents prepare to send their children back to school,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

