Public safety a major focus at Atlanta nightlife training

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta police and fire officials joined industry leaders and business owners at a nightlife training session to discuss ways to keep the city safer.

As part of Atlanta’s nightlife division, Saturday’s training focused on de-escalation, active shooter situations and stopping life-threatening injuries at Atlanta nightclubs and businesses.

“We want to see this thrive. This nightlife economy is important to Atlanta and for people to have great safe exciting places to go,” said mayor Dickens.

This meeting comes over a month after police say a triple shooting at a Buckhead restaurant claimed the life of one man and injured two others. Among those injured included prominent Atlanta music executive and rapper Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu.

Mayor Dickens says as the nightlife division continues and there will also be a nightlife advisory council to advise city leaders on ways to improve laws that impact nightlife.

“The council will address common complaints, they’ll address those public safety and traffic concerns, community development concerns and economic impact,” mayor Dickens said.

Mayor Dickens initially began the nightlife division to train bars, clubs and restaurant workers on how to keep their establishments, customers and staff.

“It’s really good to understand and know so you can be better able to handle situations like that,” said Rosie’s Cafe General Manager Michael Osborne.

Industry leaders told CBS46 that training is important in order to keep the violence away from their businesses.

“We have a lot of customers that come in from concerts and things of that nature and they may have already been drinking, with that being said to help our staff be able to deal with this type of situation and lets our leaders de-escalate those situations, we plan to train our staff,” said Rosie’s Cafe Exec chef.

Mayor Dickens announced the initiative in April to help curb violence in and around the city’s nightclubs – a ‘nightlife division’ within the mayor’s office.

Earlier this month, the Atlanta Police Department held a city-wide neighborhood safety training in an effort to help reduce crime and keep residents and visitors safe.

