Clayton County police searching for woman who disappeared from her home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie Call for 50-year-old Katrina Echols.

Police said officers responded to the 1100 block of Misty Meadows Lane in Hampton just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a missing person call.

According to police, Echols was last seen around 10:00 a.m. at her home Saturday morning.

Echols is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. Echols is 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink and black hair wrap, black leggings, and a black shirt.

Police said Echols has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

According to police, Echols is currently not taking her medication and is believed to be in a manic state.

Anyone who has contact with Katrina Echols is asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.