Dozens of families provided school supplies at MiAsia Symone’s backpack drive

UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - With the school year just around the corner, several back-to-school drives and events have taken place in the metro Atlanta area this weekend. Dozens of families received back-to-school supplies at the back-to-school backpack drive and block party hosted by prominent Streetz 94.5 FM radio personality MiAsia Symone and the BMW of South Atlanta on Sunday.

The event featured face painting, games, prizes, music, free haircuts, prizes for kids, a special guest speaker and special celebrity guests. BMW of South Atlanta, the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Rap Snacks helped sponsor the event.

“The whole goal today is just to allow kids to get out here to have fun one last time before it’s time to go back to school. This week is the first week of school for many kids, so I wanted to get out here and give the parents a break. I’ve always wanted to find different ways to empower and inspire those around me and in my community,” said Symone.

94.5 FM radio personality MiAsia Symone partnered with BMW of South Atlanta for a backpack drive and block party (CBS46 News)

94.5 FM radio personality MiAsia Symone partnered with BMW of South Atlanta for a backpack drive and block party (CBS46 News)

Symone knows that backpacks and other important school supplies that have been hard to find for many families amid rising inflation across the country.

“Inflation is insane right now,” Symone said. “We are definitely in tougher times for our country. The back-to-school drive is very important because parents spend a lot of money on gas and food to feed their families. In addition to getting them back and forth, it can take away from the budget usually set aside yearly for school supplies.”

94.5 FM radio personality MiAsia Symone partnered with BMW of South Atlanta for a backpack drive and block party (CBS46 News)

Kid reporter Izabella Dykes also attended the event and conducted several interviews.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.