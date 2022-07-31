FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, 90′s in Atlanta today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the low 90′s.

Monday’s forecast

High - 90°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 30%

What you need to know

It’ll be another hot and humid day in metro Atlanta. A pop-up storm is possible later in the afternoon and evening, but the coverage will be lower than Saturday with most of us staying dry. Rain chances will be higher today (50%) in the north Georgia mountains.

Forecast for 3 p.m. in north Georgia
Forecast for 3 p.m. in north Georgia(CBS46)

It’ll be a typical, August day for the kids as they go back to school. It’ll be dry, but humid Monday morning, and hot later in the afternoon with a pop-up storm possible.

Back-to-school Forecast for Monday
Back-to-school Forecast for Monday(CBS46)

