FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, 90′s in Atlanta today

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the low 90′s.

High - 90°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 30%

It’ll be another hot and humid day in metro Atlanta. A pop-up storm is possible later in the afternoon and evening, but the coverage will be lower than Saturday with most of us staying dry. Rain chances will be higher today (50%) in the north Georgia mountains.

It’ll be a typical, August day for the kids as they go back to school. It’ll be dry, but humid Monday morning, and hot later in the afternoon with a pop-up storm possible.

