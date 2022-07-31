Investigation underway after man shot and killed in south Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in south Atlanta on Sunday evening.

According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at 447 Boulervard SE. around 6:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where officials say he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say preliminary investigation shows that an incident occurred at 828 McDonough Blvd. The victim then relocated to 447 Boulevard SE.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene. There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.