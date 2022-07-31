Investigation underway after man shot and killed in south Atlanta

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in south Atlanta on Sunday evening.

According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at 447 Boulervard SE. around 6:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where officials say he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say preliminary investigation shows that an incident occurred at 828 McDonough Blvd. The victim then relocated to 447 Boulevard SE.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene. There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

94.5 FM radio personality MiAsia Symone partnered with BMW of South Atlanta for a backpack...
Dozens of families provided school supplies at MiAsia Symone’s backpack drive
Bill Russell grins at the announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics...
NBA icon Bill Russell dies at 88, remembered on and off the basketball court
Nichelle Nichols
Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols dies at 89, her son Kyle confirmed
Deputy Sheriff Jamie Reynolds
Spalding County deputy killed after tree falls on car