Spalding County deputy killed after tree falls on car

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deputy who served in Spalding County has died after a tree fell onto his car.

A spokesperson for the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of its own, Deputy Sheriff Jamie Reynolds was killed in the incident.

According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Deputy Reynolds was eastbound on Georgia Highway 16 when a large pine tree fell on his unit just east of Shoal Creek Road. The Tree then crushed the passenger compartment of the car, killing Deputy Reynolds instantly.”

Deputy Reynolds died at the scene, according to Coroner Michael Pryor.

“I along with Mr. Ledbetter, Spalding County Investigator Jess Gasaway, with assistance from Coweta County Sheriff Len Wood’s Office, notified his wife and children of the tragedy at their home this morning,”

According to the sheriff’s office, Jamie began his career in law enforcement in 1995 and joined the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office in January of 2021.

“He was a great guy who loved his family, had a deep faith, worked hard, and always brought you solutions, not problems.”

The sheriff’s office said it will be working with Jamie’s family, supporting them, and walking through this with them over the next few days.

