Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols dies at 89, her son Kyle confirmed

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Star Trek star and acting legend Nichelle Nichols died Saturday at age 89, her son Kyle Johnson confirmed on her official Facebook page.

According to the Washington Post, Nichols played a communications chief role in the original Star Trek franchise in the 1960s which was a groundbreaking role for Black women.

Her son Kyle released the following statement:

“I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all. I, and the rest of our family, would appreciate your patience and forbearance as we grieve her loss until we can recover sufficiently to speak further. Her services will be for family members and the closest of her friends and we request that her and our privacy be respected.”

Her more recent film appearances came in Snow Dogs (2002), Are We There Yet? (2005) and This Bitter Earth (2012).

