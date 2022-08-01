1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside recording studio in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a double shooting in southwest Atlanta.

It happened on the 2900 block of Stone Hogan Connector Road outside of a recording studio. Police say one man is dead and another man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Homicide detectives are currently on scene investigating.

