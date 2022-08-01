1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside recording studio in southwest Atlanta

Scene of double shooting on Stone Hogan Connector Road SW.
Scene of double shooting on Stone Hogan Connector Road SW.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a double shooting in southwest Atlanta.

It happened on the 2900 block of Stone Hogan Connector Road outside of a recording studio. Police say one man is dead and another man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Homicide detectives are currently on scene investigating.

CBS46 is working to find out more. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Free haircuts provided to help kids 'look better, feel better and perform better'
Barbershop provides free haircuts to help kids ‘look better and perform better’
Actress Nichelle Nichols dies at age 89
School starting dates for schools in metro Atlanta and North Georgia
School starting dates for schools in metro Atlanta and North Georgia
NBA icon Bill Russell dies at 88
NBA icon Bill Russell dies at 88