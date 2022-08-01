Angelina Jolie announces daughter Zahara will attend Spelman College in Atlanta

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, from left, and Angelina Jolie arrive at Variety's Power of Women: Los...
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, from left, and Angelina Jolie arrive at Variety's Power of Women: Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Associated Press)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter has decided to further her education in Georgia.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed on social media over the weekend that her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, will be attending Spelman College, a historically Black women’s college in Atlanta, in the fall.

Jolie made the announcement on Instagram by posting a photo of her daughter with a few of her new Spelman sisters using the hashtags #spelman, #spelmancollege, #spelmansisters, and #HBCU.

Jolie adopted Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005 when she was six months old. The actress shares Zahara and five other children with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Congratulations to all and best of luck in the new school year!

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Filming in Georgia.
Georgia film, TV productions generate new industry record of $4.4B
A visit to the nail salon turns into a trip to the emergency room and her finger nail removed.
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
Country music star Chris Stapleton coming to ATLive
ATLive returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Nov. 11 and 12
Superintendent of Cobb County Schools touring Kemp Elementary.
Cobb County Schools focus on safety as new school year kicks off