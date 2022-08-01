ATLive returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Nov. 11 and 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - AMB Sports & Entertainment’s ATLive music festival will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Nov. 11 and 12. This year’s festival will be headlined by rock legend Billy Joel and country superstar Chris Stapleton. It will also feature Lionel Richie, Sheryl Crow and Miranda Lambert.

Billy Joel will headline Friday, Nov. 11, alongside Crow and Richie. Nov. 12 will be heavy on country music; Chris Stapleton will headline, joined by Lambert, Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt.

Former ATLive headliners include George Strait and Metallica.

Public sale will begin Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. Presales will begin Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.

