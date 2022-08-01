Bake Girl Magic visits CBS 46!

Tasha Taylor and Christina Bjorn of Bake Girl Magic stopped by CBS 46 as part of their preparations for Atlanta’s Black Restaurant Week from Aug. 5 to 14.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Bake Girl Magic might be the closest thing Atlanta baking has to a supergroup. Tasha Taylor of Sugar Hi Sweet Eats ‘n Treats and Christina Bjorn of Not Your Nana’s Bakery first teamed up for Netflix’s Sugar Rush competitive baking show. The pair frequently team up for television and live appearances such as Sugar Rush, Food Network’s The Big Bake and the Dessert Rush festival.

Tasha and Christina stopped by CBS 46 as part of their preparations for Atlanta’s Black Restaurant Week from Aug. 5 to 14.

