Bake Girl Magic visits CBS 46!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Bake Girl Magic might be the closest thing Atlanta baking has to a supergroup. Tasha Taylor of Sugar Hi Sweet Eats ‘n Treats and Christina Bjorn of Not Your Nana’s Bakery first teamed up for Netflix’s Sugar Rush competitive baking show. The pair frequently team up for television and live appearances such as Sugar Rush, Food Network’s The Big Bake and the Dessert Rush festival.

Tasha and Christina stopped by CBS 46 as part of their preparations for Atlanta’s Black Restaurant Week from Aug. 5 to 14.

