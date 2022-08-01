Barbershop provides free haircuts to help kids ‘look better and perform better’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With many back-to-school events happening in and around the metro Atlanta area, including a backpack drive in Union City, a Metropolitan Parkway barbershop provided school-aged children with school supplies and free haircuts.

Many children lined up for the Atlanta City Gear “Cuts for Kids” event Sunday afternoon.

Barbers at the business remind everyone of the importance of not only giving back to the community but helping uplift their spirits and helping students look and feel great when they return to school Monday.

“It’s about these kids going back to school you know feeling like somebody, looking like somebody, when you look better, you feel better and you perform better,” one barber said.

With many families struggling with the rising cost of school supplies all over the country, the community event that provides a family-friendly event with free school supplies and haircuts was a welcomed sight.

