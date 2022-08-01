Falcons defensive guru Pees determined to raise expectations

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, left, and wide receivers coach Dave Brock,...
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, left, and wide receivers coach Dave Brock, right, talk with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, center, on the field before an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT
(AP) - Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is making sure his players know he won’t stand for another season like 2021, when Atlanta finished 7-10. Only two NFL teams allowed more points than the Falcons. No team had fewer sacks. The 72-year-old Pees is entering only his second season in Atlanta, but he already has grown tired of seeing the defense underperform. He says he’s working on “changing the culture around this ... place.” While much attention has been paid to new quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, the fate of the Falcons could rest with Atlanta’s ability to improve on defense.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

