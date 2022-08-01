FIRST ALERT: Dry start for first day of school; Pop-up storms possible this evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It will be a dry start to the day as kids head back to school in metro Atlanta. Expect warm and humid conditions this afternoon with pop-up storms possible this evening.

Monday’s forecast

High - 88°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 40%

What you need to know

It’ll be a typical, August day as the kids head back to school. It’s warm and humid to start the day, but it will stay dry in metro Atlanta. A few storms will be possible later today in metro Atlanta with higher coverage in the mountains.

Back-to-School forecast for Monday (CBS46)

Forecast map for 3 p.m. Monday (CBS46)

Forecast map for 7 p.m. Monday (CBS46)

Our weather pattern won’t change much this week with hot and humid weather and a daily chance of pop-up storms.

