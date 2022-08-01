FIRST ALERT: Dry start for first day of school; Pop-up storms possible this evening
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It will be a dry start to the day as kids head back to school in metro Atlanta. Expect warm and humid conditions this afternoon with pop-up storms possible this evening.
Monday’s forecast
High - 88°
Normal high - 90°
Chance of rain - 40%
What you need to know
It’ll be a typical, August day as the kids head back to school. It’s warm and humid to start the day, but it will stay dry in metro Atlanta. A few storms will be possible later today in metro Atlanta with higher coverage in the mountains.
Our weather pattern won’t change much this week with hot and humid weather and a daily chance of pop-up storms.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.