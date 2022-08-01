FIRST ALERT: Dry start for first day of school; Pop-up storms possible this evening

Dry start for Back-to-School; Showers, storms later today
By Rodney Harris
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It will be a dry start to the day as kids head back to school in metro Atlanta. Expect warm and humid conditions this afternoon with pop-up storms possible this evening.

Monday’s forecast

High - 88°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 40%

What you need to know

It’ll be a typical, August day as the kids head back to school. It’s warm and humid to start the day, but it will stay dry in metro Atlanta. A few storms will be possible later today in metro Atlanta with higher coverage in the mountains.

Back-to-School forecast for Monday
Back-to-School forecast for Monday(CBS46)
Forecast map for 3 p.m. Monday
Forecast map for 3 p.m. Monday(CBS46)
Forecast map for 7 p.m. Monday
Forecast map for 7 p.m. Monday(CBS46)

Our weather pattern won’t change much this week with hot and humid weather and a daily chance of pop-up storms.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER WGCL
First Alert Forecast | Enjoy a drier, warmer Sunday afternoon!
Mild, with spotty showers possible north
VIDEO FORECAST | Scattered showers, storms Monday!
Tracking storms moving out of west Georgia
VIDEO FORECAST | A few more showers, storms are possible through midnight
Rain is in the First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast | Showers, storms gradually diminish overnight