Georgia film, TV productions generate new industry record of $4.4B

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia has been dubbed the “Hollywood of the south” and is living up to the name thanks to its booming film industry.

On Monday, the governor’s office announced that TV and film productions generated $4.4 billion for the state. That’s a new industry record.

The report says that Georgia hosted 412 productions over the last year, including 32 feature films, 36 independent films, 269 television and episodic productions, 42 commercials, and 33 music videos between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

Blockbusters like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Stranger Things” were filmed in Georgia. This fiscal year, movies filmed in the Peach State claimed four of the top six spots for highest domestic-grossing movies: “Avengers: Endgame” (No. 2), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (3), “Black Panther” (5), and “Avengers: Infinity War” (6).

CBS46′s parent company, Gray Television, is a part of the growth. Gray is turning the former General Motors plant in Doraville into a massive filming complex called “Assembly Atlanta.” It will include sound stages, production offices, and more.

Earlier this year, Gray announced a partnership with NBC Universal to lease the property for new productions.

