LOOK: House shaped like a guitar listed for sale in Fayetteville

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A home listed for sale in Fayetteville is getting national attention because of its unique shape.

The guitar-shaped home is listed on the real estate market in Fayetteville, Georgia, for $789,000.

The picture of the home was also posted on Instagram “Zillow Gone Wild” and has garnered nearly 40,000 likes.

According to the listed owner Julia and Associates, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom property has a backstory that explains its musical design.

“I promise you’ve never seen this before! A “Guitar House” is ready for a True Connoisseur! Unique Shape and Floor plan will blow your mind away! It was designed as a Guitar by the Country Music Singer Elvis L. Carden. Not only was it his Home, it was also his Muse! One of his albums is named Living in an Old Guitar”

According to the listing, there are also mature fruit trees including pears and figs that are on the property as well.

