Massive sinkhole closes road, could ‘affect water service’ in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and business owners in a south Atlanta neighborhood are upset after a massive sinkhole leads officials to close a busy road.

Officials say a portion of Ira Street near Gardner Street is closed after the sinkhole opened Sunday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Department of Water Management officials, the sinkhole “appears to be a potential water main break that may have caused the collapse. We have teams on-site investigating the issue. Water service may temporarily be affected for homes and businesses in the area.”

There is no official word on when the road will re-open.

