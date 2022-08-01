Massive sinkhole closes road, could ‘affect water service’ in Atlanta

Massive sinkhole in Atlanta closes road
Massive sinkhole in Atlanta closes road(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and business owners in a south Atlanta neighborhood are upset after a massive sinkhole leads officials to close a busy road.

Officials say a portion of Ira Street near Gardner Street is closed after the sinkhole opened Sunday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Department of Water Management officials, the sinkhole “appears to be a potential water main break that may have caused the collapse. We have teams on-site investigating the issue. Water service may temporarily be affected for homes and businesses in the area.”

There is no official word on when the road will re-open.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School starting dates for schools in metro Atlanta and North Georgia
School starting dates for schools in metro Atlanta and North Georgia
NBA icon Bill Russell dies at 88
NBA icon Bill Russell dies at 88
Changes could be coming that will impact Atlanta nightlife
Nuisance property ordinance vote could impact Atlanta nightlife businesses
Student Transit, which serves the Eau Claire Area School District and the School District of...
Students, parents across Metro Atlanta prepare for upcoming school year