Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 canceled

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music Midtown 2022 has been canceled. The festival issued a statement on social media stating the festival had been canceled “due to circumstances beyond [its] control.” It was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18.

Hey Midtown fans - due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon. pic.twitter.com/cI5M37UNW8 — Music Midtown (@MusicMidtown) August 1, 2022

Refunds will be processed within seven to 10 days. Any questions can be directed to Front Gate Tickets.

Social media rumors began Friday stating the festival would be canceled because Georgia law would prevent the festival from banning guns on the premises.

The festival was set to be headlined by My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Jack White. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.