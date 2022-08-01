Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 canceled
Music festival was scheduled for Sept. 17-18
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music Midtown 2022 has been canceled. The festival issued a statement on social media stating the festival had been canceled “due to circumstances beyond [its] control.” It was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18.
Refunds will be processed within seven to 10 days. Any questions can be directed to Front Gate Tickets.
Social media rumors began Friday stating the festival would be canceled because Georgia law would prevent the festival from banning guns on the premises.
The festival was set to be headlined by My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Jack White. We will update this story as we learn more.
