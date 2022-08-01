Police seek public’s help locating critical missing man out of Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) - The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say 29-year-old Uerni Humberto Moreno was last seen leaving Northside Hospital Duluth on July 29 sometime before 5 p.m.

Moreno has been diagnosed with mental health conditions and requires medication. He is described as 5′6″ tall, weighs 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark blue pants, and no shoes. He has tattoos on both of his arms.

Anyone with information on Uerni Humberto Moreno’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Duluth PD directly at 770-476-4151.

