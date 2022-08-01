Second GCPL Photo Annual Exhibition now taking submissions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett County Public Library’s second GCPL Photo Annual Exhibition is taking submissions. This year’s theme is “Jumping Through Time,” a theme focusing on “broad interpretations of literal or altered timelines.” The exhibition is accepting submissions through Aug. 15.

Entries are free and entrants can enter up to five images. They must be “photographic, lens or light-based images” submitted as jpegs.

The exhibition will open Oct. 14, followed by a talk with lead juror Coco Conroy Oct. 18. It will close Nov. 18.

Conroy is the director of the Jackson Fine Art Gallery in Atlanta. The gallery has worked with a myriad of art museums and private collections, including Atlanta’s High Museum of Art.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.