Students, parents across Metro Atlanta prepare for upcoming school year

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several school districts begin classes on Monday, including Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb County schools and Gwinnett County Schools.

Ahead of the first day, various events were held across metro Atlanta to help families with school supplies.

One parent, Miriam, who has three students at Atlanta Public Schools, told CBS46 the events were a huge help as costs of supplies have increased.

“They were very helpful because it came so quick. School is starting already,” she said. “There were things they had like church functions and loads of stuff, so yea they’re ready.”

Along with the increase in prices, there are also still worries about students staying healthy.

Some parents said when it comes to COVID-19, their children will still be wearing a mask.

“I have concerns as far as it spiking back up and everything, I’m a little nervous,” Miriam said. “Just like last year I know they’re going to be masked up and taking precautions and I have a talk with my children before they leave the house.”

Meanwhile, Atlanta Public Schools officials have been working to keep the classrooms safe.

Ahead of the new year, APS police had an active shooter simulation, so they know how to respond if the unthinkable happens.

“ I train my officers, what we train our officers, you have to go,” Chief Ronald Applin said. “You have to get to the shooter. Stop his aggression so that no one else is hurt.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.