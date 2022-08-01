Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta city council members heard heated comments on Monday over Atlanta’s stance on abortion. The city took public comment on a resolution that would donate money to help women access abortion care, like traveling out of state for the procedure.

A majority of people who showed up asked for the city to pass that $300,000 fund. Many of them saying, taking a stance is not enough, and there needs to be action.

Resolution 22-R-3981 says in part that, “This donation is to the NNAF, in support of their mission to provide funding and logistical support to ensure southerners receive safe and compassionate reproductive care, including abortion services.”

An expecting mom said she was there to show support and encourage the passing of the funds.

“Throughout protests, I always get asked that, ‘Well, if you’re pregnant, why are you here?’ Cause no one is here fighting to end fetuses life. We’re all fighting for the choice to further our own, and for me that involves a baby, but for the person next to me, it might not,” said Mia Knighton.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.