Thousands of Atlanta area students head back to school Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday is the first day of classes for Atlanta Public Schools.

The first bell for elementary school students is at 7:45, followed by high school at 8:45 and middle school at 9:15.

The first day back can be an exciting and daunting time for students and parents. Not only does it begin a new chapter full of learning and growing for students, but it’s also a very unique time to be a student considering this will be the first time they are back in the classroom with their peers following the pandemic and amid safety concerns that parents have had lately.

With inflation taking a toll on families, many districts across the metro, including Atlanta Public Schools, held back-to-school events where they gave out school supplies, home Covid tests, and even fresh food to help support students and their families.

Atlanta Public Schools superintendent says she’s striving to provide students and staff with as much normalcy as possible.

“I am most excited about our scholars coming back in full force without the worry of whether will we go virtual or will we go face to face. We are excited about this normalcy,” said Dr. Lisa Herring, APS Superintendent.

All smiles for back-to-school coverage today! I’ve already heard one kid shrieking with joy as she got on the bus🚌 @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/3veC9784Sa — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) August 1, 2022

Monday is also the first day back for students in the second largest school district in the state. More than 100,000 students are heading back to school in Cobb County Monday morning.

Over 37,000 buses are set to transport over 72,000 kids to their schools. There are 870 different bus routes throughout Cobb County, so drivers need to plan ahead and make sure to plan their commutes accordingly, keeping in mind all the buses on the roads and slowing down in school zones.

“If you see yellow lights blinking, that means caution. We’re getting ready to open our doors and get students inside the bus, and that means stop, just stop,” said Vickie Cross, Fulton County Schools Executive Director of Transportation.

Dry start to Monday for kids heading back to school; Showers expected north of Atlanta this afternoon >> https://t.co/xx8aDB71Rz @cbs46 #FirstAlertATL pic.twitter.com/z5byUR9vfS — Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) August 1, 2022

Safety concerns amid the pandemic and recent violence on campuses across America are still at the top of the minds of parents, students, and school staff as they head back. Another way the district is working to keep kids safe is by prioritizing campus security. The new assistant superintendent for school safety will be in charge of security initiatives throughout the district. He will work with the school police on ways teachers and their classrooms are prepared for the worst.

Students in other surrounding counties have a few days of summer vacation left. Gwinnett, Clayton, Douglas, and Henry County schools start back on Wednesday.

