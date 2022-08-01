Veteran Adrianza returns to Braves in trade with Nationals

(AP) - The Atlanta Braves have re-acquired infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a minor league outfielder. The Braves cleared a spot for Adrianza as veteran Robinson Canó was designated for assignment after hitting .154 in nine games. As the Braves await the return of second baseman Ozzie Albies from a broken left foot, Adrianza provides depth behind Orlando Arcia. The Nationals acquired outfielder Trey Harris, who hit .238 for Double-A Mississippi this season. The Nationals could make bigger moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Star outfielder Juan Soto is perhaps the biggest name who could be dealt.

