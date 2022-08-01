YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced open enrollment for after-school programs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced open enrollment for its after-school programs for the 2022- 2023 school year on Monday.

While serving 75 Metro Atlanta elementary schools, the after-school curriculum will focus on academic achievement and social growth. Y Afterschool sessions will vary by the school district and are set to begin the first week of August.

According to the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, Y Afterschool is designed for pre-K through fifth grade and offers creative and engaging ways for students to stay active after school hours. The Y’s courses provide academic assistance, outdoor activities, and Imagination Stations focusing on social-emotional learning, career exploration, life skills, STEAM activities, arts & crafts, and more. Full-time and part-time options are available for students.

“Through our afterschool curriculum, we encourage children to develop their talents and build confidence,” said Lauren Koontz, president, and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “We know safety is top of mind for parents now more than ever and we remain committed to providing a safe, supportive and fun environment for positive interaction and exciting activities.”

In addition, the Y is hiring for a variety of part-time afterschool positions, including site directors, counselors, and bus drivers. As a staff benefit, afterschool employees receive a free Y membership and special rates for Y programs. For more information, visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/careers/.

For additional information or to register a child for YMCA afterschool programs, visit ymcaatlanta.org/afterschool.

