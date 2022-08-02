Atlanta Police detective stops assault in broad daylight

An Atlanta Police Department detective stopped a broad daylight assault near Pryor St and Trinity Ave SW around 9 a.m. Aug. 1.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta Police Department detective stopped a broad daylight assault near Pryor Street and Trinity Avenue SW around 9 a.m. Aug. 1. The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. She detained both men and began an investigation.

She found that 28-year-old Carlton Hall approached the victim and squirted him with a water gun. When the victim asked Hall why he had done that, Hall grabbed the victim and started punching him. The victim received minor injuries from the assault.

Hall was taken to Fulton County Jail and charged with battery and simple assault. He was arrested at least four times prior to the assault on charges including criminal trepass and prowling.

