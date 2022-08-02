Atlanta rappers and nightlife industry leaders speak out against nuisance property ordinance; city leaders delay vote

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -On Monday, Atlanta city leaders delayed a vote on a proposed nuisance property ordinance, that could potentially shut down businesses that have seen repeated gun violence.

If this ordinance is passed, the city would have the authority to close establishments with two or more violent conduct reports as nuisance properties within two years, according to officials.

The ordinance also addresses the businesses in Atlanta that have avoided potential closures with loopholes, such as changing property ownership or business names.

Several Atlanta rappers, including 2 Chainz and Killer Mike, spoke out against the ordinance at Monday’s city council meeting.

“They need to retract some of the things they have on the ordinance,” 2 Chainz said. “And I think crime is up everywhere, not just in Atlanta.”

Killer Mike said they don’t want small, independently owned nightclubs to be targeted by the nuisance property ordinance.

He made a plea to take the ordinance back to committee for review.

“As Atlanta grows, corporations are going to be coming here,” he said. “So somebody’s going to have a nightlife in the city.”

Jeffery Williams, Sr., with YSL Records, told CBS46 he came to the meeting because nightlife is important to this city, providing jobs and opportunities for artists.

“You’re trying to hold artists responsible for the crime that’s in the city,” he said. “Now you’re trying to point the finger at the nightlife to be part of the crime in the city.”

Council members will take up the matter in two weeks.

