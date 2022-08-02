Atlanta’s MORE THAN PINK WALK returns Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Susan G. Komen Foundation’s MORE THAN PINK WALK is set to return to Atlanta’s Lennox Square Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. It will be preceded by an opening ceremony. Proceeds from the event will go to the Komen Foundation’s Stand for H.E.R. health equity initiative geared toward helping patients in the most vulnerable communities and populations.

Dr. Jamar Jeffers, Georgia Executive Director for Susan G. Komen, said, “the MORE THAN PINK Walk is about making strides toward curing breast cancer and the funds raised through registrations and sponsorships will give more individuals who have been impacted by the disease access to resources and the support they need now.”

The foundation will hold the Power of ONE week throughout Atlanta in the week prior to the walk.

