Report: Braves trade for Angels closer Raisel Iglesias

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Braves pulled off yet another sneaky buzzer-beater at the trade deadline, sending reliever Jesse Chavez and a prospect to the Los Angeles Angels for closer Raisel Iglesias. The Braves will reportedly pay the remainder of Iglesias’ four-year, $58 million contract.

After a stellar 2020 and 2021, Iglesias has been average this year on an Angels staff that has fallen apart. His walk rate has almost doubled and his ERA sits at 4.04 in 39 appearances, compared to the 2.57 number he posted last year. The Braves are hoping he can regain his previous form as a setup man. It’s unlikely he’ll unseat Kenley Jansen in the closer role, who has a 3.43 ERA, 124 ERA+ and averages less than a hit per inning. Iglesias has notched the third-most saves in baseball since 2017, behind Jansen and New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz.

Jesse Chavez has had another great season in a Braves uniform. The 38-year-old journeyman started the season with the Chicago Cubs and posted a 5.41 ERA before being traded back to Atlanta in April. He’s thrown 38.1 innings to the tune of a 2.54 ERA and 201 ERA+ since then, meaning he has been twice as good as the average reliever.

Left-hander Tucker Davidson has made brief appearances for the Braves in each of the last three seasons. He’s spent most of the last two seasons with the AAA Gwinnett Stripers.

The move makes a good deal of sense for the Braves. Iglesias is effectively the replacement for former closer Will Smith, who the Braves traded yesterday to the Houston Astros for starter Jake Odorizzi.

