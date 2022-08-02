City of Atlanta launches grant program to assist small businesses

Small businesses eligible for grants up to $50,000
Mayor Dickens speaks with Forest Cove residents.
Mayor Dickens speaks with Forest Cove residents.(City of Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced a new $3.5 million grant program for small businesses in the city. Small business owners are eligible for grants up to $50,000 for “exterior and interior enhancements to their business.” Those improvements include painting, lighting, HVAC and flooring, among others.

The program is a part of United Way of Greater Atlanta and Invest Atlanta’s Atlanta Open for Business Fund. Grant winners must have a City of Atlanta business license, match 10 percent of the grant award and their commercial property must be 15,000 square feet or smaller. The property must also be 10 years old. Both businesses that own and rent can apply, but businesses who rent must have at least a year remaining on their lease and approval from the property owner.

Mayor Dickens said “Atlanta’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the primary job creators in our communities. Providing funding assistance for capital improvements and the purchasing of assets affords small businesses the breathing room needed to grow.”

Invest Atlanta will hold live webinars on the program Aug. 9 at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Those interested in attending can register here. Those interested in applying for grants can apply here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Steven Michael Crowder has been charged with nine total counts in connection with a scheme to...
Troup County detention officer arrested on narcotics charges
Morrow PD says five puppies were found wandering along Meadow Drive near Lake Harbin Road...
Owners sought after litter of lost puppies found wandering in Clayton County
Litter of puppies found in Clayton County
Litter of puppies found in Clayton County
Video of officer shot
New video released of Clayton Co. officer shot responding to mental health call