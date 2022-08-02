City of Atlanta launches grant program to assist small businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced a new $3.5 million grant program for small businesses in the city. Small business owners are eligible for grants up to $50,000 for “exterior and interior enhancements to their business.” Those improvements include painting, lighting, HVAC and flooring, among others.

The program is a part of United Way of Greater Atlanta and Invest Atlanta’s Atlanta Open for Business Fund. Grant winners must have a City of Atlanta business license, match 10 percent of the grant award and their commercial property must be 15,000 square feet or smaller. The property must also be 10 years old. Both businesses that own and rent can apply, but businesses who rent must have at least a year remaining on their lease and approval from the property owner.

Mayor Dickens said “Atlanta’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the primary job creators in our communities. Providing funding assistance for capital improvements and the purchasing of assets affords small businesses the breathing room needed to grow.”

Invest Atlanta will hold live webinars on the program Aug. 9 at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Those interested in attending can register here. Those interested in applying for grants can apply here.

