Falcons lose veteran Taylor to season-ending Achilles injury

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have lost defensive tackle Vincent Taylor to a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon. Coach Arthur Smith announced Taylor’s injury following practice. Following the retirement of Eddie Goldman before training camp, Taylor’s injury leaves the Falcons without two veterans who had been projected to play prominent roles on the defensive line. The 28-year-old Taylor spent most of the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ injured reserve list following an ankle injury suffered while starting the season opener. He signed a one-year deal with Atlanta. Taylor was pushing Ta’Quon Graham and Anthony Rush for a starting job beside Grady Jarrett.

